Dalvin Cook Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose run defense was ranked 22nd in the league last year (129.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Cook a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Cook vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.82

8.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.58

55.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.42

14.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 33rd overall and ninth at his position, Cook accumulated 198.8 fantasy points (11.7 per game) in 2022.

Cook accumulated 5.9 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 13 carries for 33 yards and zero touchdowns.

Cook accumulated 24.1 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 94 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards -- in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

In Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Cook put up 23.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 17 carries, 95 yards; 4 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Cook accumulated 1.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 37 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Cook picked up 3.6 points (6 carries, 17 yards) in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas allowed more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Cowboys last year.

Through the air last season, Dallas allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Dallas let six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Cowboys last season, 18 players hauled in a TD pass.

Dallas gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Cowboys allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

Against Dallas last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Last season, the Cowboys didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

