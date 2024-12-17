FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
11/10/24Philadelphia Eagles34@Dallas Cowboys6
12/10/23Philadelphia Eagles13@Dallas Cowboys33
11/5/23Dallas Cowboys23@Philadelphia Eagles28
12/24/22Philadelphia Eagles34@Dallas Cowboys40
10/16/22Dallas Cowboys17@Philadelphia Eagles26
1/8/22Dallas Cowboys51@Philadelphia Eagles26
9/27/21Philadelphia Eagles21@Dallas Cowboys41

Cowboys vs. Eagles Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Cowboys and Eagles first faced off on September 30, 1960, with the Eagles winning 27-25, marking the start of one of the NFL's most intense rivalries.
  • NFC East rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which enhances the competitiveness and animosity between them.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Cowboys and Eagles have played over 120 games against each other, with the Cowboys holding a lead in the all-time series.
  • Notable players: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman for the Cowboys, and Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles.
  • Rivalry significance: The rivalry has been intensified by the passionate fan bases on both sides, with Eagles fans known for their relentless support and Cowboys fans often claiming the title of "America's Team."
  • Playoff implications: The Cowboys and Eagles have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, including the NFC Championship game in 1980.
  • Home-field advantage: Both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, creating a lively atmosphere during matchups.
  • Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the emergence of talented players and both teams vying for division titles and playoff berths.

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is characterized by its intense competition, memorable moments, and passionate fan bases, making it one of the most significant rivalries in the NFL.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup