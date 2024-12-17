Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/10/24 Philadelphia Eagles 34 @ Dallas Cowboys 6 12/10/23 Philadelphia Eagles 13 @ Dallas Cowboys 33 11/5/23 Dallas Cowboys 23 @ Philadelphia Eagles 28 12/24/22 Philadelphia Eagles 34 @ Dallas Cowboys 40 10/16/22 Dallas Cowboys 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles 26 1/8/22 Dallas Cowboys 51 @ Philadelphia Eagles 26 9/27/21 Philadelphia Eagles 21 @ Dallas Cowboys 41 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cowboys vs. Eagles Rivalry

First meeting : The Cowboys and Eagles first faced off on September 30, 1960, with the Eagles winning 27-25, marking the start of one of the NFL's most intense rivalries.

: The Cowboys and Eagles first faced off on September 30, 1960, with the Eagles winning 27-25, marking the start of one of the NFL's most intense rivalries. NFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which enhances the competitiveness and animosity between them.

: Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which enhances the competitiveness and animosity between them. All-time series : As of 2023, the Cowboys and Eagles have played over 120 games against each other, with the Cowboys holding a lead in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Cowboys and Eagles have played over 120 games against each other, with the Cowboys holding a lead in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman for the Cowboys, and Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman for the Cowboys, and Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles. Rivalry significance : The rivalry has been intensified by the passionate fan bases on both sides, with Eagles fans known for their relentless support and Cowboys fans often claiming the title of "America's Team."

: The rivalry has been intensified by the passionate fan bases on both sides, with Eagles fans known for their relentless support and Cowboys fans often claiming the title of "America's Team." Playoff implications : The Cowboys and Eagles have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, including the NFC Championship game in 1980.

: The Cowboys and Eagles have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, including the NFC Championship game in 1980. Home-field advantage : Both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, creating a lively atmosphere during matchups.

: Both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, creating a lively atmosphere during matchups. Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the emergence of talented players and both teams vying for division titles and playoff berths.

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is characterized by its intense competition, memorable moments, and passionate fan bases, making it one of the most significant rivalries in the NFL.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!