Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants and their 20th-ranked pass defense (218.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

Dak Prescott Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.8

21.8 Projected Passing Yards: 267.84

267.84 Projected Passing TDs: 2.20

2.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.46

21.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Prescott has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 19.6 fantasy points per game (313.1 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Prescott has compiled 53.9 fantasy points (18.0 per game), completing 63-of-105 passes for 845 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 40 rushing yards on seven carries.

Prescott has completed 121-of-191 throws for 1,541 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 92.9 total fantasy points (18.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

The high point of Prescott's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Green Bay Packers, a matchup in which he posted 31.0 fantasy points (1 carry, 2 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (6.6 points) in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 188 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have given up a TD reception by 23 players this season.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

Five players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott?