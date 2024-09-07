Dak Prescott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the 10th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and picked up 11.5 points in Week 1. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.

Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 343.0 3 3 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 307.2 10 9

Dak Prescott 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the New York Giants -- Prescott finished with 37.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-35 (74.3%), 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 11.5 19-for-32 179 1 0 0

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Last year Prescott recorded 4,516 passing yards (265.6 yards per game) while going 410-for-590 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 36 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Prescott's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets CeeDee Lamb 181 135 1749 12 31 Jake Ferguson 102 71 761 5 23 Brandin Cooks 81 54 657 8 12

