menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Dak Prescott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dak Prescott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the 10th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and picked up 11.5 points in Week 1. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points343.033
2024 Projected Fantasy Points307.2109

Dak Prescott 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the New York Giants -- Prescott finished with 37.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-35 (74.3%), 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Browns11.519-for-32179100

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps

Last year Prescott recorded 4,516 passing yards (265.6 yards per game) while going 410-for-590 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 36 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Prescott's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
CeeDee Lamb18113517491231
Jake Ferguson10271761523
Brandin Cooks8154657812

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup