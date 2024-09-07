Dak Prescott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the 10th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and picked up 11.5 points in Week 1. Want to know more? Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Dak Prescott Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Prescott's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|343.0
|3
|3
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|307.2
|10
|9
Dak Prescott 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the New York Giants -- Prescott finished with 37.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-35 (74.3%), 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|11.5
|19-for-32
|179
|1
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Receiving Corps
Last year Prescott recorded 4,516 passing yards (265.6 yards per game) while going 410-for-590 (69.5% completion percentage) and throwing for 36 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Prescott's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|CeeDee Lamb
|181
|135
|1749
|12
|31
|Jake Ferguson
|102
|71
|761
|5
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|81
|54
|657
|8
|12
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.