D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will be up against the team with last year's 30th-ranked pass defense, the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Metcalf, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Metcalf vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.91

9.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.74

70.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf 2022 Fantasy Performance

Metcalf was 19th at his position, and 76th overall, with 136.8 fantasy points (8.0 per game) last year.

In his one game this season so far, Metcalf had three receptions on five targets, for 47 yards, and ended up with 10.7 fantasy points.

In Week 1 last year against the San Francisco 49ers, Metcalf put up a season-high 25.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 10 receptions, 136 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, Metcalf posted 18.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 127 yards and one touchdown.

Metcalf accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 17 versus the New York Jets.

Metcalf recorded 1.2 fantasy points -- one catch, 12 yards, on two targets -- in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last year, Detroit allowed six quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Lions last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Lions last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Detroit allowed nine players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Lions allowed six players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Lions gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

