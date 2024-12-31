D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will take on the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (223.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Metcalf, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Rams.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Metcalf vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.90

47.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 115th overall, as he has tallied 113.9 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

During his last three games Metcalf has been targeted 13 times, with nine receptions for 127 yards and one TD, resulting in 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during that period.

Metcalf has been targeted 28 times, with 17 receptions for 242 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 30.2 fantasy points (6.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Metcalf's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the New England Patriots, when he posted 18.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, D.K. Metcalf let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.