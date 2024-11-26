D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has a matchup against the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (174.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Metcalf vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.30

67.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Metcalf is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (109th overall), posting 83.7 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

During his last three games Metcalf has been targeted 21 times, with 15 receptions for 228 yards and one TD, resulting in 28.8 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that period.

Metcalf has been targeted 39 times, with 22 receptions for 331 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 37.1 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Metcalf's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 2, as he put up 18.9 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 129 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.K. Metcalf's game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.9 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 29 yards on the day.

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

