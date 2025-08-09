FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

D.K. Metcalf 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

D.K. Metcalf 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, D.K. Metcalf is the 23rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 34th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 125.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points125.211434
2025 Projected Fantasy Points143.87118

D.K. Metcalf 2024 Game-by-Game

Metcalf accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 129 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Broncos2.943290
Week 2@Patriots18.914101291
Week 3Dolphins16.4641041
Week 4@Lions8.41271040
Week 5Giants3.574550
Week 649ers4.8113480
Week 7@Falcons15.974991

D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 48.4% of the time while running the ball 51.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Metcalf's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.K. Metcalf1086699257
Jonnu Smith11188884818
Pat Freiermuth7865653712
Calvin Austin III583654844

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

