D.K. Metcalf 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, D.K. Metcalf is the 23rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 34th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 125.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 125.2 114 34 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 143.8 71 18

D.K. Metcalf 2024 Game-by-Game

Metcalf accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 129 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18.9 14 10 129 1 Week 3 Dolphins 16.4 6 4 104 1 Week 4 @Lions 8.4 12 7 104 0 Week 5 Giants 3.5 7 4 55 0 Week 6 49ers 4.8 11 3 48 0 Week 7 @Falcons 15.9 7 4 99 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 48.4% of the time while running the ball 51.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Metcalf's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.K. Metcalf 108 66 992 5 7 Jonnu Smith 111 88 884 8 18 Pat Freiermuth 78 65 653 7 12 Calvin Austin III 58 36 548 4 4

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.