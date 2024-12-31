D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is looking at a matchup versus the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league (219.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Moore a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Moore vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.84

55.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has put up 127.0 fantasy points in 2024 (7.9 per game), which ranks him 30th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 102 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Moore has posted 20.2 fantasy points (6.7 per game), as he's turned 26 targets into 21 catches for 168 yards and zero TDs.

Moore has compiled 40.8 total fantasy points (8.2 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 35 balls (on 50 targets) for 314 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, when he compiled 22.5 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on eight targets) for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Green Bay has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this year.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.