D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will play the Detroit Lions and their 25th-ranked passing defense (227.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Is Moore a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Moore vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.21

55.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Moore is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (101st overall), putting up 86.2 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has totaled 192 yards and one score on 17 catches (20 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during that period.

Moore has amassed 36.0 total fantasy points (7.2 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 23 balls (on 33 targets) for 252 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Moore's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 22.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, when he mustered only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Lions have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Lions have given up a touchdown catch by seven players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Detroit this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

