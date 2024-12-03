D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked rushing defense (119.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more details on Swift, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the 49ers.

Thinking about playing Swift this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Swift vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.87

72.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.09

14.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift Fantasy Performance

With 133.7 fantasy points this season (11.1 per game), Swift is the 19th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 49th among all players.

During his last three games, Swift has delivered 28.3 total fantasy points (9.4 per game), running the ball 38 times for 140 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 83 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Swift has put up 43.0 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, running for 250 yards and scoring one touchdown on 70 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 120 yards on 14 grabs (16 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Swift's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 22.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 93 rushing yards on 16 attempts (5.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, D'Andre Swift's game versus the Houston Texans in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 4.2 fantasy points. He ran for 18 yards on 14 carries on the day with four catches for 24 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on D'Andre Swift? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.