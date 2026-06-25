Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup Match?

FGS is ~2.5-3× the anytime premium. Giménez +550 (anytime +205) = 2.7× · Schick +700 (anytime +265) = 2.6× · Both fair premiums. Czechia MUST WIN — they attack all 90 — meaning Schick's FGS route is live the full match. Mora +950 (17yr debut, no.10) is the most exciting high-value dart. ESPN board confirmed.

🥇 FGS Premium Explained — Why Schick +700 Has Value

FGS is ~2.5-3× the anytime price. Giménez is +205 anytime and +550 FGS (2.7×). Schick is +265 anytime and +700 FGS (2.6×). Both premiums are right at the market average. CBS Green's Under 2.5 primary pick means goals are scarce — but when one comes, the FGS bet matters. Czechia MUST WIN and attack from minute one, making Schick's FGS route live for the full 90 minutes. Squawka: "If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." A 1-1 draw (Covers/Covers primary) means both teams score once — which player scores first is exactly this bet.

⭐ Primary Pick: Santiago Giménez +550

⭐ ESPN FD CONFIRMED +550 · ANYTIME +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST · $10→$65 Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan ESPN FD +550 FGS · anytime +205 · confirmed starting ST · 30 goals 2024-25 · $10→$65 First Goal FD +550 $10→$65 ESPN confirms Giménez at +550 FGS on FD — the shortest FGS price on the entire board. AC Milan ST, 30 goals in 2024-25. Confirmed starting. Squawka: "Santiago Giménez is best positioned to take the second-favorite anytime scorer price." Against Czechia leaving space behind in pursuit of a must-win, Giménez's clinical movement in behind the three-CB is the most reliable Mexico first-goal route. At 2.7× the anytime premium, the FGS price is fair. $10 at +550 returns $65. Giménez +550 FGS is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. Confirmed ST. AC Milan quality. $10 at +550 returns $65.

Bet Giménez First Goal +550 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET

Bet Now

💎 ESPN FD +700 · ANYTIME +265 · LEVERKUSEN · 26 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS · CAPTAIN · DUE Patrik Schick · ST · Bayer Leverkusen · Czechia (c) ESPN FD +700 FGS · anytime +265 · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals yet · must-attack game · $10→$80 First Goal FD +700 $10→$80 ESPN confirms Schick at +700 FGS on FD. Squawka: "Patrik Schick — Leverkusen's first-choice nine — has been the Czechs' one consistent attacking outlet. If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." 26 goals in 55 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Tonight Czechia MUST WIN — they attack from minute one with Schick as the focal point against a rotated Mexican backline. Compare.bet: "Patrik Schick is the Czech Republic's main man and the player most likely to end Mexico's clean-sheet run." At +700 ($10→$80), this is the value Czechia FGS pick. Schick +700 FGS is the Czechia primary — ESPN FD confirmed. 26 intl goals. 0 WC goals. All 90 attacking. $10 at +700 returns $80.

🔥 ESPN FD +950 · ANYTIME +340 · 17YR DEBUT START · NO.10 · RACING POST SOT PICK · $10→$105 Gilberto Mora · AM/10 · 17yrs · Mexico ESPN FD +950 FGS · anytime +340 · first WC start tonight · no.10 · $10→$105 First Goal FD +950 Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact. Mora to have a shot on target 13-8 bet365." At +950 FGS ($10→$105), Mora in the no.10 role is the most exciting value dart — if the first goal comes from Mexico's central area early, Mora is the vehicle at historic odds for a 17-year-old first WC game scorer.

💎 CHECK FD · SOUCEK · WEST HAM · 17 INTL GOALS · COUFAL 7 CORNERS TARGET · PK TAKER Tomáš Souček · CM · West Ham · Czechia Check FD · ~+900-+1200 FGS expected · set piece primary · Coufal delivers 7 WC corners First Goal FD Check FD 17 international goals from CM. Coufal delivers 7 WC corners to him. PK taker. If Czechia score from a set piece (62.1% of their xG is dead-ball), Soucek heading in wins at a generous FGS price. TNTSports: "Soucek has scored 17 goals from late runs into the penalty area." Check FD — expected ~+900-+1200 range given anytime ~+350-+420.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role FGS FD Anytime ⭐ S. Giménez · MEX ST · +550 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS · CONFIRMED ST · PRIMARY +550 ESPN FD · $10→$65 · anytime +205 +550 +205 💎 Schick · CZE ST · +700 · LEVERKUSEN · 26 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS · CAPTAIN +700 ESPN FD · $10→$80 · anytime +265 · Czechia attack all 90 +700 +265 Chory · CZE FW (bench) · +950 · IMPACT SUB · SET PIECE TARGET +950 ESPN FD · $10→$105 · bench +950 +350 Huerta · MEX FW/AM · +950 · CONFIRMED ROTATION · WIDE · $10→$105 +950 ESPN FD · confirmed rotation +950 +340 🔥 Mora · MEX AM · +950 · 17YR DEBUT · RACING POST SOT PICK · NO.10 +950 ESPN FD · $10→$105 · Racing Post SOT 13-8 · first WC start +950 +340 Vega · MEX RW · +950 · CONFIRMED ROTATION · WIDE RIGHT +950 ESPN FD · $10→$105 +950 +340 Kuchta / Chytil · CZE FW (bench) · +1000 · BENCH OPTIONS · SET PIECE +1000 ESPN FD · $10→$110 · bench +1000 +380 💎 Soucek · CZE CM · CHECK FD · 17 INTL GOALS · 7 CORNERS TARGET · PK TAKER Check FD · ~+900-+1200 expected · set piece primary ~check FD check FD No Goalscorer · CHECK FD · 0-0 DRAW SCENARIO · COVERS PROJECTS 0-0 OR 1-1 Check FD · ~+400-+600 expected · valid insurance check FD —

FGS board (Giménez +550, Schick +700, Chory/Huerta/Mora/Vega +950, Kuchta/Chytil +1000) confirmed ESPN FD (Jun 24) · Soucek / No Goalscorer — check FD live · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Must be 21+

📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · Czechia vs Mexico · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Giménez FGS (+550 · ESPN FD · AC Milan · confirmed ST · $10→$65) +550 💎 #2 — Schick FGS (+700 · ESPN FD · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals · Czechia attack all 90 · $10→$80) +700 🔥 #3 — Mora FGS (+950 · ESPN FD · 17yr debut · no.10 · Racing Post SOT · $10→$105) +950 💎 #4 — Soucek FGS (check FD · 17 intl goals · set piece · 7 WC corners · PK taker) check FD 🎯 No Goalscorer (check FD · 0-0 insurance · Covers projects 0-0 or 1-1 · CBS Green Under primary) check FD

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · Czechia vs Mexico · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet First Goalscorer — Czechia vs Mexico Giménez +550 · Schick +700 · Mora +950 · Soucek (check FD) · No Goalscorer (check FD)

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Giménez +550, Schick +700, Chory/Huerta/Mora/Vega +950, Kuchta/Chytil +1000) confirmed ESPN FD (June 24) · Soucek / No Goalscorer — check FD live · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD confirmed · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · official lineups ~8:15 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly