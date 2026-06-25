Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup Match?

FGS is ~2.5-3× the anytime premium. Giménez +550 (anytime +205) = 2.7× · Schick +700 (anytime +265) = 2.6× · Both fair premiums. Czechia MUST WIN — they attack all 90 — meaning Schick's FGS route is live the full match. Mora +950 (17yr debut, no.10) is the most exciting high-value dart. ESPN board confirmed.
⭐ Giménez +550 (ESPN FD · AC Milan · 30 goals · confirmed ST · $10→$65)💎 Schick +700 (ESPN FD · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals · captain · Czechia attack all 90 · $10→$80)🔥 Mora +950 (ESPN FD · 17yr debut · no.10 · Racing Post SOT pick · $10→$105)
🥇 FGS Premium Explained — Why Schick +700 Has Value
FGS is ~2.5-3× the anytime price. Giménez is +205 anytime and +550 FGS (2.7×). Schick is +265 anytime and +700 FGS (2.6×). Both premiums are right at the market average. CBS Green's Under 2.5 primary pick means goals are scarce — but when one comes, the FGS bet matters. Czechia MUST WIN and attack from minute one, making Schick's FGS route live for the full 90 minutes. Squawka: "If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." A 1-1 draw (Covers/Covers primary) means both teams score once — which player scores first is exactly this bet.
⭐ Primary Pick: Santiago Giménez +550
⭐ ESPN FD CONFIRMED +550 · ANYTIME +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST · $10→$65
ESPN confirms Giménez at +550 FGS on FD — the shortest FGS price on the entire board. AC Milan ST, 30 goals in 2024-25. Confirmed starting. Squawka: "Santiago Giménez is best positioned to take the second-favorite anytime scorer price." Against Czechia leaving space behind in pursuit of a must-win, Giménez's clinical movement in behind the three-CB is the most reliable Mexico first-goal route. At 2.7× the anytime premium, the FGS price is fair. $10 at +550 returns $65.
Giménez +550 FGS is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. Confirmed ST. AC Milan quality. $10 at +550 returns $65.
ESPN confirms Schick at +700 FGS on FD. Squawka: "Patrik Schick — Leverkusen's first-choice nine — has been the Czechs' one consistent attacking outlet. If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." 26 goals in 55 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Tonight Czechia MUST WIN — they attack from minute one with Schick as the focal point against a rotated Mexican backline. Compare.bet: "Patrik Schick is the Czech Republic's main man and the player most likely to end Mexico's clean-sheet run." At +700 ($10→$80), this is the value Czechia FGS pick.
Schick +700 FGS is the Czechia primary — ESPN FD confirmed. 26 intl goals. 0 WC goals. All 90 attacking. $10 at +700 returns $80.
🔥 ESPN FD +950 · ANYTIME +340 · 17YR DEBUT START · NO.10 · RACING POST SOT PICK · $10→$105
Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact. Mora to have a shot on target 13-8 bet365." At +950 FGS ($10→$105), Mora in the no.10 role is the most exciting value dart — if the first goal comes from Mexico's central area early, Mora is the vehicle at historic odds for a 17-year-old first WC game scorer.
💎 CHECK FD · SOUCEK · WEST HAM · 17 INTL GOALS · COUFAL 7 CORNERS TARGET · PK TAKER
17 international goals from CM. Coufal delivers 7 WC corners to him. PK taker. If Czechia score from a set piece (62.1% of their xG is dead-ball), Soucek heading in wins at a generous FGS price. TNTSports: "Soucek has scored 17 goals from late runs into the penalty area." Check FD — expected ~+900-+1200 range given anytime ~+350-+420.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
FGS FD
Anytime
⭐ S. Giménez · MEX ST · +550 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS · CONFIRMED ST · PRIMARY
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Giménez +550, Schick +700, Chory/Huerta/Mora/Vega +950, Kuchta/Chytil +1000) confirmed ESPN FD (June 24) · Soucek / No Goalscorer — check FD live · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD confirmed · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · official lineups ~8:15 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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