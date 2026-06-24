Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group A

Czechia vs Mexico Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group A | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Czechia vs Mexico: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
S. Giménez +205 · Schick +265 · Mora +340 · Vega +340 · Huerta +340 · Soucek ~check FD · Mexico rotating · Ochoa farewell · Czechia MUST WIN
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇿
Czechia ML
+270
Top Picks
Giménez +205 · Schick +265
Under 2.5
CBS Green primary
🇲🇽
Mexico ML
-110
⚡ THE BOARD — MEXICO ROTATING (GIMÉNEZ +205 LEADS) · CZECHIA FULL STRENGTH · SCHICK 0 WC GOALS (DUE)
Mexico rotating: Santiago Giménez (AC Milan, +205) leads Mexico's attack. Schick (+265) is the Czechia primary — 26 career international goals, 0 WC goals, captain, plays all 90 with his tournament life on the line. Mora (+340) is the 17yr wildcard WC debut start dart. ESPN board confirmed with exact FD prices.
⭐ S. Giménez +205 (ESPN FD · AC Milan · 30 goals last season · confirmed ST · $10→$30.50)💎 Schick +265 (ESPN FD · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals · captain · Czechia attack all 90 · $10→$36.50)🔥 Mora +340 (17yr · first WC start · Racing Post SOT pick) · Soucek (check FD · set piece weapon)
⚽ The Board in One Line
Mexico rotating — but Santiago Giménez, 30 goals last season at AC Milan, leads the attack at +205. Czechia full strength with Schick (0 WC goals, 26 career international goals, captain) getting full service all 90 minutes. CBS Green's Under 2.5 tells you goals will be scarce — but both teams have real scorer routes. Squawka: if Czechia chase (they must), "chances at both ends." ESPN confirms the exact FD board.
⭐ Primary Pick: Santiago Giménez +205
⭐ ESPN FD CONFIRMED +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST · $10→$30.50
Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan
ESPN FD confirmed +205 · confirmed starting ST · AC Milan quality · $10→$30.50
Anytime FD
+205
$10→$30.50
ESPN confirms Giménez as the top-priced anytime scorer at +205 on FD. AC Milan ST, 30 goals in 2024-25. Confirmed as Mexico's starting striker. Squawka: "Santiago Giménez is best positioned to take the second-favorite anytime scorer price." Against Czechia leaving space behind in pursuit of a must-win, Giménez's clinical finishing and movement in behind the three-CB makes him Mexico's primary goal threat. WorldFootball26: "Mexico's attacking system revolves around Santiago Giménez, who provides movement, finishing ability, and pressing intensity." $10 at +205 returns $30.50.
Giménez +205 is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. AC Milan quality. 30 goals last season. Confirmed ST. $10 at +205 returns $30.50.
ESPN confirms Schick at +265 on FD. Squawka: "Patrik Schick — Leverkusen's first-choice nine — has been the Czechs' one consistent attacking outlet. If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." Shekicks and Juvefc both explicitly pick him anytime. 26 goals in 55 caps. Zero WC goals despite playing both matches. Tonight Czechia MUST WIN — they attack from minute one with Schick as the focal point against a rotated Mexican backline. WorldFootball26: "Value scorer pick: Patrik Schick anytime goal." $10 at +265 returns $36.50.
Schick +265 is the Czechia primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. 26 international goals, 0 WC goals yet. Czechia attack all 90. Multiple sources explicit. $10 at +265 returns $36.50.
🔥 ESPN FD +340 · 17YR WILDCARD · FIRST WC START · RACING POST SOT PICK · TIJUANA
Gilberto Mora · AM/10 · 17yrs · Mexico
ESPN FD +340 confirmed · first WC start tonight · no.10 role · $10→$44
Anytime FD
+340
Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact… Mora to have a shot on target 13-8 bet365." Covers: "Mora will be a creative spark." SI confirms him at no.10. At +340 ($10→$44), Mora is the most exciting dart on the Mexico side — creative, direct, and in a central role where goals happen. $10 at +340 returns $44.
💎 CHECK FD · SOUCEK · WEST HAM · 17 INTL GOALS · SET PIECE PRIMARY · COUFAL 7 WC CORNERS TO HIM
17 international goals from CM. Coufal delivers 7 WC corners for him to attack. 92 caps, Czechia's most experienced player. TNTSports: "Tomas Soucek has scored 17 goals in 92 international appearances, primarily from late runs into the penalty area." Also PK taker. Check FD — expected ~+350-+420 range.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
First Goal
⭐ S. Giménez · MEX ST · +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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