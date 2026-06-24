Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group A

Mexico rotating: Santiago Giménez (AC Milan, +205) leads Mexico's attack. Schick (+265) is the Czechia primary — 26 career international goals, 0 WC goals, captain, plays all 90 with his tournament life on the line. Mora (+340) is the 17yr wildcard WC debut start dart. ESPN board confirmed with exact FD prices.

⚽ The Board in One Line

Mexico rotating — but Santiago Giménez, 30 goals last season at AC Milan, leads the attack at +205. Czechia full strength with Schick (0 WC goals, 26 career international goals, captain) getting full service all 90 minutes. CBS Green's Under 2.5 tells you goals will be scarce — but both teams have real scorer routes. Squawka: if Czechia chase (they must), "chances at both ends." ESPN confirms the exact FD board.

⭐ Primary Pick: Santiago Giménez +205

⭐ ESPN FD CONFIRMED +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST · $10→$30.50 Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan ESPN FD confirmed +205 · confirmed starting ST · AC Milan quality · $10→$30.50 Anytime FD +205 $10→$30.50 ESPN confirms Giménez as the top-priced anytime scorer at +205 on FD. AC Milan ST, 30 goals in 2024-25. Confirmed as Mexico's starting striker. Squawka: "Santiago Giménez is best positioned to take the second-favorite anytime scorer price." Against Czechia leaving space behind in pursuit of a must-win, Giménez's clinical finishing and movement in behind the three-CB makes him Mexico's primary goal threat. WorldFootball26: "Mexico's attacking system revolves around Santiago Giménez, who provides movement, finishing ability, and pressing intensity." $10 at +205 returns $30.50. Giménez +205 is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. AC Milan quality. 30 goals last season. Confirmed ST. $10 at +205 returns $30.50.

Bet S. Giménez +205 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET

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💎 ESPN FD CONFIRMED +265 · LEVERKUSEN · 26 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS · CAPTAIN · CZECHIA ATTACK ALL 90 Patrik Schick · ST · Bayer Leverkusen · Czechia (c) ESPN FD +265 confirmed · 26 intl goals 55 caps · 0 WC goals yet · must-win game · $10→$36.50 Anytime FD +265 $10→$36.50 ESPN confirms Schick at +265 on FD. Squawka: "Patrik Schick — Leverkusen's first-choice nine — has been the Czechs' one consistent attacking outlet. If Czechia generate chances, Schick gets them." Shekicks and Juvefc both explicitly pick him anytime. 26 goals in 55 caps. Zero WC goals despite playing both matches. Tonight Czechia MUST WIN — they attack from minute one with Schick as the focal point against a rotated Mexican backline. WorldFootball26: "Value scorer pick: Patrik Schick anytime goal." $10 at +265 returns $36.50. Schick +265 is the Czechia primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. 26 international goals, 0 WC goals yet. Czechia attack all 90. Multiple sources explicit. $10 at +265 returns $36.50.

🔥 ESPN FD +340 · 17YR WILDCARD · FIRST WC START · RACING POST SOT PICK · TIJUANA Gilberto Mora · AM/10 · 17yrs · Mexico ESPN FD +340 confirmed · first WC start tonight · no.10 role · $10→$44 Anytime FD +340 Racing Post: "17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact… Mora to have a shot on target 13-8 bet365." Covers: "Mora will be a creative spark." SI confirms him at no.10. At +340 ($10→$44), Mora is the most exciting dart on the Mexico side — creative, direct, and in a central role where goals happen. $10 at +340 returns $44.

💎 CHECK FD · SOUCEK · WEST HAM · 17 INTL GOALS · SET PIECE PRIMARY · COUFAL 7 WC CORNERS TO HIM Tomáš Souček · CM · West Ham · Czechia Check FD · ~+350-+420 expected · 17 intl goals · 7 WC corners target · PK taker Anytime FD Check FD 17 international goals from CM. Coufal delivers 7 WC corners for him to attack. 92 caps, Czechia's most experienced player. TNTSports: "Tomas Soucek has scored 17 goals in 92 international appearances, primarily from late runs into the penalty area." Also PK taker. Check FD — expected ~+350-+420 range.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role Anytime FD First Goal ⭐ S. Giménez · MEX ST · +205 · AC MILAN · 30 GOALS LAST SEASON · CONFIRMED ST +205 ESPN FD · $10→$30.50 · Squawka explicit +205 +550 💎 Schick · CZE ST · +265 · LEVERKUSEN · 26 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS · CAPTAIN +265 ESPN FD · $10→$36.50 · Shekicks/Juvefc explicit +265 +700 Chory · CZE FW (bench) · +350 · IMPACT SUB · TALL TARGET · SET PIECE ROUTE +350 ESPN FD · $10→$45 · bench impact +350 +950 💎 Huerta · MEX FW/AM · +340 · CONFIRMED ROTATION · WIDE · $10→$44 +340 ESPN FD · $10→$44 +340 +950 🔥 Mora · MEX AM · +340 · 17YR · FIRST WC START · RACING POST SOT PICK +340 ESPN FD · $10→$44 · Racing Post: SOT 13-8 +340 +950 Vega · MEX RW · +340 · CONFIRMED ROTATION · WIDE RIGHT +340 ESPN FD · $10→$44 +340 +950 Kuchta / Chytil · CZE FW (bench) · +380 · SET PIECE THREATS · BENCH IMPACT +380 ESPN FD · $10→$48 · bench options +380 +1000 💎 Soucek · CZE CM · CHECK FD · WEST HAM · 17 INTL GOALS · 7 CORNERS TARGET · PK TAKER Check FD · ~+350-+420 · set piece primary · 92 caps ~check FD check FD R. Jiménez · MEX FW (bench) · CHECK FD · 45 INTL GOALS · 124 CAPS · HOME CROWD HERO Check FD · bench · Squawka: tops anytime on some books · bench dart check FD check FD

Giménez +205, Schick +265, Chory +350, Huerta/Mora/Vega +340, Kuchta/Chytil +380 confirmed ESPN FD (Jun 24) · Soucek / R. Jiménez — check FD live · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Must be 21+

📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Czechia vs Mexico · All Odds FanDuel ⭐ #1 — S. Giménez +205 (ESPN FD · AC Milan · 30 goals · confirmed ST · $10→$30.50) +205 💎 #2 — Schick +265 (ESPN FD · 26 intl goals · 0 WC goals · Czechia attack all 90 · $10→$36.50) +265 🔥 #3 — Mora +340 (ESPN FD · 17yr · first WC start · Racing Post SOT pick · $10→$44) +340 💎 #4 — Soucek (check FD · 17 intl goals · set piece primary · 7 WC corners target) check FD 🎯 R. Jiménez (check FD · 45 intl goals · bench · home crowd hero · late entry dart) check FD

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · Czechia vs Mexico · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Czechia vs Mexico S. Giménez +205 · Schick +265 · Mora +340 · Vega +340 · Soucek/R. Jiménez (check FD)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Giménez +205 / Schick +265 / Mora +340 / Vega +340 / Huerta +340 / Kuchta +380 / Chytil +380 confirmed ESPN FD (June 24) · Soucek / R. Jiménez — check FD live · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · ❌ Juráček OUT · official lineups ~8:15 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly