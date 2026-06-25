Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Updated Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Updated Lineups, Prediction, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel 🐘 🔄 UPDATED LINEUPS CONFIRMED · 4:00 PM ET TODAY · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX SPORTS FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Updated Picks & Best Bets Bonny +105 · Diallo +125 · Diomande +150 · ✅ LINEUPS CONFIRMED · ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench only · Curacao identical 5-4-1 · Locadia fit ✅ · Room 75th cap Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ 🇨🇼 Curacao ML · FD +1200 Draw +500 · Over 2.5 primary Bonny +105 · Diallo +125 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast ML · FD -400 ✅ LINEUPS CONFIRMED (101greatgoals/BBC/ITV) · IVORY COAST 4-3-3 · CURACAO 5-4-1 IDENTICAL TO ECUADOR GAME Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Inao Oulai; Diomande, Bonny — Ndicka bench only · Doué covers Singo❌ at RB

Curacao (5-4-1): Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia ✅ fit ⚠️ KEY UPDATE: Ndicka NOT starting (bench only) · Kossounou starts CB despite Germany error · Diallo shifted to wider LM role in confirmed 4-3-3 📋 Confirmed Starting XIs Ivory Coast 4-3-3 ✅ CONFIRMED — 101greatgoals/BBC/ITV ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench only ✅ CONFIRMED DIOMANDE ⭐ LW · Leipzig · +150 BONNY ⭐ CF · Nice · +105 · confirmed DIALLO ⭐ LM/W · Man Utd · +125 KESSIE (c) ⭐ CM · scored vs GER SANGARÉ DM · Nott. Forest INAO OULAI CM · Roma KONAN LB AGBADOU CB KOSSOUNOU CB · Atalanta DOUÉ ⚠️ RB · Singo❌ Y. FOFANA GK · Monaco 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Bench Wahi FW ✅ Adingra FW +165 Guessand FW +105 Ndicka CB (bench NOT starting) Diakité FW +110 ❌ Singo OUT Curacao 5-4-1 ✅ CONFIRMED — Sports Mole / 101greatgoals Locadia ✅ fit · Room 75th cap ✅ IDENTICAL TO ECU LOCADIA ✅ ST · fit · confirmed start T. CHONG ⭐ AM COMENENCIA CM L. BACUNA (c) CM · 75th cap J. BACUNA AM BRENET RWB GAARI CB OBISPO CB · PSV FLORANUS CB FONVILLE LWB E. ROOM 🧤🏆 GK · 75th cap · 15 WC saves 💰 Best Bets — FanDuel ⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 Goals (confirmed XIs reinforce · check FD) Over 2.5 Goals — Primary Pick FD Check FD Curacao MUST attack. Ivory Coast front 3 confirmed unchanged. Covers/CBS/Lineups.com primary pick. Strengthened by confirmed lineups. Check FD ~-120. Lineups confirmed — over 2.5 primary. Check FD. 💎 #2 — Bonny +105 · ✅ Confirmed CF start · $10→$20.50 Ange-Yoan Bonny Anytime · +105 +105 Confirmed starting CF. Joint-shortest on board. Against Curacao's 27-shots-allowed defence. Near-even money on a team expected to win 3-0. $10→$20.50. 💎 #3 — Diallo +125 · ✅ confirmed start · scored at this venue vs ECU · $10→$22.50 Amad Diallo Anytime · +125 +125 Confirmed starting. Scored 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this Lincoln Financial Field. 2 goals in last 3 international appearances. $10→$22.50. 💎 #4 — Diomande +150 · ✅ confirmed LW · 7 WC chances (most WC) · Liverpool-bound · $10→$25 Yan Diomande Anytime · +150 +150 Confirmed starting LW. 7 chances created in 2 WC games — most at this tournament. Racing Post backs for assist. SportsGambler explicit scorer pick. $10→$25. 🎯 #5 — Guessand +105 · bench · 2nd half specialist · CIV 6/7 WC goals after break · $10→$20.50 Guessand Anytime (bench) · +105 +105 Bench dart. Racing Post stat: 6 of Ivory Coast's last 7 WC goals came in the second half. Guessand as a sub scoring in the 70th+ minute is a live scenario at joint-shortest odds. $10→$20.50. FanDuel Sportsbook · Group E · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · 4PM ET TODAY Bet Now — Lineups Confirmed Over 2.5 · Bonny +105 · Diallo +125 · Diomande +150 Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast confirmed XI (101greatgoals): Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, Sangaré, Inao Oulai; Diomande, Bonny · Curacao confirmed XI: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna; Locadia · ❌ Singo OUT · Ndicka bench only · scorer board ESPN FD confirmed · Must be 21+

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