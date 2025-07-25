Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (60-42) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-66)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-186) | CHW: (+156)

CHC: (-186) | CHW: (+156) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

CHC: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 7-3, 2.40 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 5-2, 1.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (7-3) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (5-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. When Imanaga starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. When Houser starts, the White Sox are 7-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 5-3 record in Houser's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -186 favorite, while the White Sox are a +156 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -110 to cover, while the White Sox are -110 to cover.

Cubs versus White Sox on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (69.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -186 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 99 games with a total this season.

In 99 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 49-50-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 34 of the 96 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +156 or longer, the White Sox have a record of 11-35 (23.9%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-50-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 55-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 102 hits. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 106 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .270 with 56 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .256 with a .532 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .374, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Hoerner takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a slugging percentage of .402, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .223 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 145th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Luis Robert is batting .206 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .330 on-base percentage paces his team.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/16/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/15/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

