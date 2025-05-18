Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (27-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-32)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-295) | CHW: (+240)

CHC: (-295) | CHW: (+240) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106)

CHC: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 3-0, 2.48 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-4, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Colin Rea (3-0) to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (2-4) will take the ball for the White Sox. Rea and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Cannon starts, the White Sox have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in Cannon's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.2%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -295 favorite, while the White Sox are a +240 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -128 to cover, while the White Sox are +106 to cover.

Cubs versus White Sox on May 18 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (70.8%) in those games.

The Cubs have been named as a favorite of -295 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 23-21-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 13-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.5% of those games).

The White Sox have played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The White Sox have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-22-3).

The White Sox are 23-22-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.570) and total hits (51) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying batters, he is 39th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.316/.477.

Swanson has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .298 OBP and 37 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 37 hits with a .318 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .237 and slugging .397.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .176 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .297 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 161st, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 157th in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa has a .366 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/16/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/15/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/25/2023: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!