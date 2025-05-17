Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (26-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-31)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-290) | CHW: (+235)

CHC: (-290) | CHW: (+235) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-138) | CHW: +1.5 (+115)

CHC: -1.5 (-138) | CHW: +1.5 (+115) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 3-2, 2.78 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-4, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (3-2) for the Cubs and Sean Burke (2-4) for the White Sox. When Boyd starts, his team is 2-6-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Burke starts, the White Sox are 6-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-4 in Burke's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (70.7%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -290 favorite, while the White Sox are a +235 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -138 to cover, while the White Sox are +115 to cover.

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Cubs-White Sox on May 17, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (69.6%) in those contests.

The Cubs have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -290.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 43 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 22-21-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 13-30 in those games.

The White Sox have played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The White Sox have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-22-2).

The White Sox have collected a 23-21-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, two triples, a walk and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 49 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .246 with a .521 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Carson Kelly has eight home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .299 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .326 and has 37 hits, both team-best marks for the White Sox. He's batting .242 and slugging .405.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert has three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .181. He's slugging .306 with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 160th, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 155th in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .373, a team-high for the White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn has eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .185.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/16/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/15/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/25/2023: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2022: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!