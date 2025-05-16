Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (25-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-30)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | CHW: (+190)

CHC: (-230) | CHW: (+190) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

CHC: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 1-0, 6.75 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-2, 2.08 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Horton (1-0) for the Cubs and Shane Smith (1-2) for the White Sox. Horton did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The White Sox have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Smith's eight starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 1-6 in Smith's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.8%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -230 favorite, while the White Sox are a +190 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -114 to cover, while the White Sox are -105 to cover.

The Cubs-White Sox contest on May 16 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Cubs have been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 42 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 21-21-0 against the spread in their 42 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've finished 13-29 in those games.

The White Sox have a record of 2-14 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (12.5%).

The White Sox have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-2).

The White Sox have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 23-20-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .526. He's batting .263 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 67th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Crow-Armstrong brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Carson Kelly has eight home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .310, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .221 and slugging .342.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert has three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .186. He's slugging .314 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 158th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a slugging percentage of .373 and has 40 hits, both team-best figures for the White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn has eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .189.

