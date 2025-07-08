Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Cubs vs Twins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (54-36) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MARQ

Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | MIN: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | MIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-2, 2.78 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 4-4, 4.41 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA). Imanaga's team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have a 5-6-0 ATS record in Woods Richardson's 11 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 1-2 record in Woods Richardson's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.9%)

Cubs vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Cubs vs Twins Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Cubs are +114 to cover, and the Twins are -137.

Cubs vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Twins on July 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (70.7%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 29 of 39 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 87 opportunities.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 43-44-0 against the spread.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 11-16 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Minnesota has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Twins have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-45-4).

The Twins are 44-42-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .902, fueled by an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .515. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with three walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .550 this season. He's batting .272.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.319/.561.

Suzuki brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .287 with a .336 OBP and 37 RBI for Chicago this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best OBP (.334), and leads the Twins in hits (76). He's batting .270 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 11th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .428 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Ty France is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Correa is batting .256 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

