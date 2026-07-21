Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (56-44) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-53)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and DSN

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | DET: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

CHC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 4-7, 6.45 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 5-6, 4.10 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to David Peterson (4-7, 6.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Framber Valdez (5-6, 4.10 ERA). When Peterson starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 8-10-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in Valdez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.1%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Tigers, Chicago is the favorite at -116, and Detroit is -102 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Cubs are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

The Cubs-Tigers contest on July 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

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Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 37 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 34-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 96 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 43-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-24).

Detroit has a 15-19 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 52-46-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 105 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513. He's batting .281.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 137th.

Hoerner takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a triple and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .210 with a .412 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Bregman has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up a team-best OBP (.391) and slugging percentage (.426). He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

McGonigle heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler's 91 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a .475 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .206 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Cubs vs Tigers Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/8/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/22/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/21/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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