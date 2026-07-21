Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Tigers Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (56-44) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-53)
- Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and DSN
Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | DET: (-102)
- Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 4-7, 6.45 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 5-6, 4.10 ERA
The Cubs will give the ball to David Peterson (4-7, 6.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Framber Valdez (5-6, 4.10 ERA). When Peterson starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 8-10-0 against the spread when Valdez starts. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in Valdez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (51.1%)
Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Tigers, Chicago is the favorite at -116, and Detroit is -102 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Cubs are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under
- The Cubs-Tigers contest on July 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.
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Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 37 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 34-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 96 opportunities.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 43-53-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-24).
- Detroit has a 15-19 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-56-1 record against the over/under.
- The Tigers have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 52-46-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 105 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513. He's batting .281.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- His batting average ranks 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 137th.
- Hoerner takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a triple and five RBIs.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .210 with a .412 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.
- Alex Bregman has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
- Bregman has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has put up a team-best OBP (.391) and slugging percentage (.426). He's batting .281.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.
- McGonigle heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Dillon Dingler's 91 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.
- Riley Greene has a .475 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .206 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
Cubs vs Tigers Head to Head
- 7/20/2026: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/8/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/7/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/6/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/22/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/21/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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