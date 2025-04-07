Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers.

Cubs vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (7-5) vs. Texas Rangers (8-2)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and RSN

Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220)

CHC: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220) Total: 6 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 2-1, 6.89 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-0, 1.20 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20 ERA). Steele's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Steele's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Eovaldi has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers failed to cover in both chances. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Eovaldi start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (63.8%)

Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Cubs, Texas is the underdog at +110, and Chicago is -130 playing at home.

Cubs vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +180 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -220.

Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6 has been set for Cubs-Rangers on April 7, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with four wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Rangers have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-8-0).

The Rangers have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.745) and total hits (15) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Nico Hoerner is batting .361 with a double and four walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .425.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Carson Kelly has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .389/.538/.889.

Dansby Swanson is batting .217 with a .308 OBP and seven RBI for Chicago this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has totaled eight hits with a .325 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .235.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 112th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .161 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .278.

He is 164th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonah Heim is hitting .333 with two home runs.

Josh Smith is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

