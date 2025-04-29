Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-18)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-1, 3.18 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-1, 1.72 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (2-1) for the Cubs and Andrew Heaney (2-1) for the Pirates. Imanaga's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Pirates are 2-3-0 ATS in Heaney's five starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 2-2 in Heaney's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.9%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Pirates are -134 to cover, and the Cubs are +112.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

Cubs versus Pirates on April 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-1 when favored by -148 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 27 chances this season.

The Cubs are 14-13-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won six of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Pittsburgh has a 3-9 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-15-1).

The Pirates have an 11-18-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 33 hits and an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .579. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.352/.366.

Carson Kelly has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .341 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up a team-high OBP (.366), while leading the Pirates in hits (24). He's batting .258 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 14th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .276 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Enmanuel Valdez is batting .219 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

