Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (12-8) vs. San Diego Padres (14-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MARQ

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | SD: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | SD: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+108) | SD: +1.5 (-130)

CHC: -1.5 (+108) | SD: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 1-1, 1.59 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 2-1, 1.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (1-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (2-1) will take the ball for the Padres. Boyd's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Padres have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Pivetta's three starts that had a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Pivetta start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.2%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The Cubs vs Padres moneyline has Chicago as a -156 favorite, while San Diego is a +132 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Chicago is +108 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Padres game on April 16 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with seven wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 20 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 11-9-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Padres have gone 4-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-9-1).

The Padres have collected a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of 1.027, fueled by an OBP of .427 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. He has a .313 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Carson Kelly is batting .417 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging 1.042 with an on-base percentage of .595.

Michael Busch has 19 hits and is batting .302 this season.

Busch has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 11 RBI and a batting average of .328 this season.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up 23 hits with a .427 on-base percentage and a .646 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Padres. He's batting .354.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .313 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .387.

His batting average is 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Luis Arraez is hitting .280 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .270 with five doubles and nine walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

