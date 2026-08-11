Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (69-50) vs. Washington Nationals (59-61)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | WSH: (+154)

CHC: (-166) | WSH: (+154) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

CHC: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-9, 3.60 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-5, 5.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (8-9) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals. Imanaga's team is 8-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team is 9-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Irvin's 13 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-6 record in Irvin's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (53.6%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -166 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Cubs are -105 to cover, and the Nationals are -114.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cubs-Nationals on Aug. 11, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (58.1%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 114 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 57-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 42 of the 90 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.7%).

Washington is 7-12 (winning just 36.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-49-5).

The Nationals have a 66-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 128 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .544. He's batting .286.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 18th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 103 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has totaled 126 hits with a .544 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Abrams hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Daylen Lile is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jacob Young is batting .241 with 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

3/29/2026: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/26/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/7/2025: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2025: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/5/2025: 11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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