Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (11-9) vs. New York Mets (7-14)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SNY

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164)

CHC: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 1-1, 8.10 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 0-3, 6.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (1-1) to the mound, while David Peterson (0-3) will answer the bell for the Mets. Assad has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Assad's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Mets have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Peterson's four starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Peterson start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -116 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Mets are +164 to cover, while the Cubs are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Mets on April 19, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won two of the seven games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (28.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Mets have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-2).

The Mets have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 7-14-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .927, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson has a double, four home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 150th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualified batters.

Carson Kelly is batting .340 with a .520 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Kelly has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (16) this season while batting .222 with 10 extra-base hits.

Happ takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .258 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez's 15 hits and .385 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .509.

Including all qualified players, he is 56th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .214 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Bo Bichette is slugging .295 to pace his team.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

4/18/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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