Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (10-9) vs. New York Mets (7-13)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SNY

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-194) | NYM: -1.5 (+160)

CHC: +1.5 (-194) | NYM: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-1, 4.86 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (0-1) against the Mets and Freddy Peralta (1-1). Taillon and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Taillon's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Peralta starts, the Mets have gone 1-3-0 against the spread. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Peralta starts this season.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.1%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

The Cubs vs Mets moneyline has Chicago as a -110 favorite, while New York is a -106 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Mets are +160 to cover, while the Cubs are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Mets contest on April 18 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

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Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 6-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 8-11-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 2-4 in those games.

New York has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-2).

The Mets have a 7-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has 26 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .553, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .342 batting average and an on-base percentage of .420.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Hoerner has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has a double, four home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .210 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the majors.

Swanson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Carson Kelly has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .441.

Kelly enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Moises Ballesteros has been key for Chicago with 15 hits, an OBP of .409 plus a slugging percentage of .625.

Ballesteros heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .818 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Alvarez has 15 hits with a .410 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both statistics. He's batting .294 and slugging .549.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .242 with a double, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 99th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has two doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .200.

Bo Bichette is slugging .298 to pace his team.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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