Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Friday.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (63-65) vs. Miami Marlins (46-81)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | MIA: (+106)

CHC: (-124) | MIA: (+106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-10, 6.35 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-3, 5.58 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58 ERA). When Hendricks starts, his team is 4-13-0 against the spread this season. Hendricks' team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Marlins are 4-4-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins are 4-3 in Meyer's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.4%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Marlins reveal Chicago as the favorite (-124) and Miami as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +132 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -160.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Marlins on August 23 is 8. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 29, or 50%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 23-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 125 chances this season.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 57-68-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have a 42-67 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Miami has a record of 39-62 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (38.6%).

In the 126 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-53-4).

The Marlins have collected a 58-68-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .230 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 66 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .228 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .346 SLG this season.

Hoerner enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger is batting .275 with a .332 OBP and 51 RBI for Chicago this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has an on-base percentage of .302, a slugging percentage of .478, and has 100 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .249).

He ranks 74th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .239 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 96th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks while batting .345.

Otto Lopez is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/29/2023: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

