Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Chicago Cubs will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (12-7) vs. Miami Marlins (4-16)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-200) | MIA: (+168)

CHC: (-200) | MIA: (+168) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

CHC: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.16 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Marlins) - 0-2, 7.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-0) for the Cubs and Jesus Luzardo (0-2) for the Marlins. Assad's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Assad's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins failed to cover in all of Luzardo's four starts with a set spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Luzardo starts this season -- they lost both.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.3%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -200, and Miami is +168 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Marlins are -118 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -102.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Cubs-Marlins on April 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have yet to lose any of the five games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -200 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 12-7-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have a 4-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Miami has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 6-14-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch leads Chicago with 19 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .667. He's batting .317.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Ian Happ is hitting .227 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 122nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging in the major leagues.

Cody Bellinger has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.306/.378.

Bellinger takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Christopher Morel has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .337, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .263 and slugging .325.

He is 80th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Bryan De La Cruz leads his team with 24 hits and has a club-high .476 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 57th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .232 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .192 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/29/2023: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2022: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/6/2022: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!