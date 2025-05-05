Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (21-14) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-13)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | SF: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | SF: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166)

CHC: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 2-2, 2.70 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 2-2, 5.10 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Landen Roupp (2-2, 5.10 ERA). Boyd and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have gone 2-4-0 ATS in Roupp's six starts that had a set spread. The Giants have a 2-1 record in Roupp's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.1%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -146 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Giants are -166 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +138.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

Cubs versus Giants, on May 5, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 4-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 18-15-0 against the spread.

The Giants have a 6-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (50%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 17-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 40 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and six walks. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average is 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three home runs and five RBI.

Ian Happ has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Happ enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with four doubles, six walks and three RBI.

Carson Kelly has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .368 this season.

Kelly brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a slugging percentage of .492 and has 39 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Michael Yastrzemski's .387 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .491.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is hitting .198 with four doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .240 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!