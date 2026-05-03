Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (21-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-16)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Dbacks.TV

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | ARI: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | ARI: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+116) | ARI: +1.5 (-140)

CHC: -1.5 (+116) | ARI: +1.5 (-140) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 1-1, 7.00 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 9.20 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (1-1) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (1-2). Boyd and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Kelly's three starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for two Kelly starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65.9%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cubs, Arizona is the underdog at +132, and Chicago is -156 playing at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are +116 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -140.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Cubs-Diamondbacks game on May 3 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 5-2 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 16-17-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 9-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 3-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (42.9%).

In the 32 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-12-1).

The Diamondbacks have a 21-11-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

He is 32nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .219 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 134th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Swanson has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Ian Happ has 29 hits and is batting .246 this season.

Moises Ballesteros has been key for Chicago with 24 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .564.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has put up a team-high OBP (.412) and slugging percentage (.673), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (38, while batting .388).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks first in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is batting .280 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified players, he is 44th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/2/2026: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/1/2026: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!