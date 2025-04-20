Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (14-9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and ARID

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-122) | ARI: (+104)

CHC: (-122) | ARI: (+104) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-215) | ARI: -1.5 (+176)

CHC: +1.5 (-215) | ARI: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 5.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (1-1) for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly (3-1) for the Diamondbacks. Taillon and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Taillon's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Diamondbacks have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Kelly's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Kelly starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.6%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cubs, Arizona is the underdog at +104, and Chicago is -122 playing at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Diamondbacks are +176 to cover, while the Cubs are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cubs versus Diamondbacks, on April 20, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in eight of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 7-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 23 opportunities.

The Cubs are 13-10-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have collected an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with 29 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .641. He's batting .315.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two triples, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Carson Kelly is batting .419 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks, while slugging 1.097 with an on-base percentage of .578.

Carson Kelly has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .462 with four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .564 this season.

Suzuki heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs and three RBI.

Michael Busch has five home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.

Busch brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up an on-base percentage of .414, a slugging percentage of .682, and has 30 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .341).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Carroll takes a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .316 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .396.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .306.

Pavin Smith is hitting .392 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

