Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (13-9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-8)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and ARID

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-108) | ARI: (-108)

CHC: (-108) | ARI: (-108) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146)

CHC: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-1, 5.09 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (2-1) for the Cubs and Zac Gallen (1-2) for the Diamondbacks. Brown and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gallen start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.1%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Diamondbacks on April 19 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in seven of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 7-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 12-10-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won two of the three games they were the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Arizona has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-9-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have an 11-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.636) and total hits (28) this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Carson Kelly is batting .419 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging 1.097 with an on-base percentage of .578.

Kelly enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .462 with four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Ian Happ has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Happ heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Josh Naylor is hitting .333 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Naylor hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 27 hits and has a club-leading .643 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .425, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Pavin Smith is hitting .408 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!