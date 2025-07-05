Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (53-35) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-42)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSMW

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | STL: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz (Cubs) - 2-1, 0.00 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-6, 3.70 ERA

The Cubs will call on Drew Pomeranz (2-1) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (6-6). Pomeranz has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Pomeranz's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-9-0 ATS record in Liberatore's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-1 record in Liberatore's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.9%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Cubs, St. Louis is the underdog at +110, and Chicago is -130 playing at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Cubs are +140 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -170.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Cubs-Cardinals on July 5, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 41, or 71.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 35 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 46 of 86 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 43-43-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have a 25-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, St. Louis has a 9-18 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-40-3).

The Cardinals have a 48-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .906, fueled by an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .518. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 93 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 48th, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .552 this season.

Suzuki takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Michael Busch has 17 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-best OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.430). He's batting .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 74th in slugging.

Donovan enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 114th, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Willson Contreras is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

