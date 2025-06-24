Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (46-32) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | STL: (-100)

CHC: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 7-4, 3.84 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-4) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Taillon and his team have a record of 7-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. McGreevy did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.4%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +142.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cubs-Cardinals on June 24, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (70%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 33-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 38-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've finished 23-20 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 13-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (43.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-34-3).

The Cardinals have covered 54.4% of their games this season, going 43-36-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .281 with 51 walks and 55 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .521.

He is 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 82 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .567, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 52nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.311/.535.

Suzuki has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Hoerner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Arenado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with a .375 OBP, and has a club-leading .437 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .307.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .229.

Willson Contreras is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2024: 11-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/16/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

