Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (31-27) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-25)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | STL: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-2, 2.01 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 4.44 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (1-2, 2.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.44 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Leahy's nine starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-4 record in Leahy's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.6%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Chicago is +128 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals on May 30 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 16-12 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 23-34-0 in 57 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 25-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

St. Louis is 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 54 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-27-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 32-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .360.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 47 hits. He is batting .230 this season and has 23 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 118th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified batters.

Happ heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season.

Bregman brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.568) and leads the Cardinals in hits (61). He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has a .392 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .436.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is batting .276 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

JJ Wetherholt has seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .234.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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