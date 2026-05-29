Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (31-26) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-25)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | STL: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-5, 4.04 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-4, 3.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (4-5) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (5-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals. When Imanaga starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Cardinals have gone 6-4-0 against the spread when Pallante starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.7%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -132 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +126 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -152.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Cardinals on May 29 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 16 of 27 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 56 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 23-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 24 of the 44 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

St. Louis has a 13-15 record (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-27-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 58.5% of their games this season, going 31-22-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .229 with 40 walks and 25 runs scored. He's slugging .383.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ian Happ has 45 hits and is batting .225 this season.

Happ has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .697, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Bregman has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a slugging percentage of .576 and has 61 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .300 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .282 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ivan Herrera a has .390 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .234 with six doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

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