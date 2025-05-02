Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (19-13) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-16)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

CHC: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 2-2, 6.04 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.79 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Ben Brown (2-2, 6.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Quinn Priester (1-0, 3.79 ERA). Brown's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Priester's four starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 1-2 record in Priester's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.9%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the favorite at -116, and Milwaukee is -102 playing at home.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Cubs are +140 to cover, and the Brewers are -170.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

Cubs versus Brewers on May 2 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 10 wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 30 opportunities.

The Cubs are 16-14-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 26.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-11).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 2-11 (15.4%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-17-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 35 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (33) this season, and 17 of those have gone for extra bases.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Happ takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 36 hits. He's batting .263 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 65th, his on-base percentage is 135th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Brice Turang leads his team with a .402 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .311 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is currently 15th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

William Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.

Sal Frelick is batting .304 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

