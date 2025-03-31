Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31
Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Athletics.
Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Athletics Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (2-4) vs. Athletics (2-2)
- Date: Monday, March 31, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and MARQ
Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | OAK: (+116)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Ben Brown against the Athletics and Joey Estes. In games Brown pitched with a spread last season, his team was 4-4-0 ATS. Brown and his team lost each of the three games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Estes pitched his team finished 14-10-0 against the spread. Estes and his team finished 8-13 in the 21 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (58.1%)
Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog at home.
Cubs vs Athletics Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.
Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Athletics game on March 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Cubs were victorious in 42, or 53.8%, of the 78 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
- This year, the Cubs won 25 of 40 games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 158 games with a total last season.
- The Athletics won 54 of the 139 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (38.8%).
- In games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer last year, the Athletics went 36-70 (34%).
- The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.583) and total hits (six) this season. He has a .250 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Miguel Amaya is hitting .313 with four doubles, while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Ian Happ has five hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.345/.375.
- Dansby Swanson has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker accumulated an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.
- JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.
- Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.
- Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!