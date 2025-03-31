Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Athletics.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (2-4) vs. Athletics (2-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MARQ

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

CHC: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144)

CHC: -1.5 (+120) | OAK: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Ben Brown against the Athletics and Joey Estes. In games Brown pitched with a spread last season, his team was 4-4-0 ATS. Brown and his team lost each of the three games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Estes pitched his team finished 14-10-0 against the spread. Estes and his team finished 8-13 in the 21 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.1%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +120 to cover, while the Athletics are -144 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Athletics game on March 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs were victorious in 42, or 53.8%, of the 78 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

This year, the Cubs won 25 of 40 games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 54 of the 139 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (38.8%).

In games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer last year, the Athletics went 36-70 (34%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-83-2).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.583) and total hits (six) this season. He has a .250 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Miguel Amaya is hitting .313 with four doubles, while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Ian Happ has five hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.345/.375.

Dansby Swanson has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker accumulated an on-base percentage of .365, a slugging percentage of .562, and had 160 hits last season.

JJ Bleday hit .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler hit .262 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers hit .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 41 walks.

