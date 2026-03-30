Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSW

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-196) | LAA: (+164)

CHC: (-196) | LAA: (+164) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will call on Edward Cabrera against the Angels and Ryan Johnson. In games Cabrera pitched with a spread last season, his team was 18-8-0 ATS. Cabrera and his team were 2-2 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Johnson's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Angels, Chicago is the favorite at -196, and Los Angeles is +164 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Angels are -137 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +114.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Angels contest on March 30, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs were victorious in 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Chicago came away with a win 16 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 165 games with a total last season.

The Angels put together a 52-69 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43% of those games).

Los Angeles went 11-13 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (45.8%).

The Angels played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-71-5).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner had an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 last season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slashed .247/.287/.481 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Last season, Michael Busch had 137 base hits, batting .261 with 64 extra-base hits.

Ian Happ slashed .243/.342/.420 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell had 124 hits and a batting average of .236 a season ago.

Nolan Schanuel had a .389 slugging percentage while batting .264.

Zach Neto had a slugging percentage of .474 and a batting average of .257 last season.

Mike Trout had an on-base percentage of .359 while batting .232.

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