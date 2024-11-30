Creighton vs Notre Dame Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 30

The Creighton Bluejays (4-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) on November 30, 2024. The Fighting Irish have also lost three games in a row.

Creighton vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Game time: 1:00 PM ET

TV channel: truTV

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Before you bet on Saturday's Creighton-Notre Dame spread (Creighton -5.5) or over/under (145.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Creighton vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton has won just one game against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Notre Dame is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Creighton puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

At home last season, the Bluejays had a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Fighting Irish had a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.667, 8-4-0).

Creighton vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton has been the moneyline favorite in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Bluejays have been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 69.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Creighton vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Creighton has a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and is allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball.

Creighton's leading scorer, Ryan Kalkbrenner, ranks 74th in college basketball putting up 18.1 points per game.

Notre Dame outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 78.4 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and giving up 70.3 per outing, 164th in college basketball) and has a +57 scoring differential.

Markus Burton leads Notre Dame, recording 18.2 points per game (73rd in college basketball).

The Bluejays are 18th in the country at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 33.4 their opponents average.

Kalkbrenner is 52nd in college basketball action with 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bluejays.

The Fighting Irish pull down 35.6 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 6.1 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball).

Creighton ranks 199th in college basketball by averaging 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 71st in college basketball, allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Fighting Irish rank 74th in college basketball averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 231st, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

