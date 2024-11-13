Creighton vs Houston Christian Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13
The Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) on November 13, 2024.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Creighton vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Game time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
Creighton vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Creighton win (99.6%)
Before you bet on Wednesday's Creighton-Houston Christian spread (Creighton -35.5) or total (159.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.
Creighton vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Creighton won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Houston Christian covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- The Bluejays covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games when playing on the road.
- The Huskies were better against the spread away (9-7-0) than at home (6-4-0) last season.
Creighton vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison
- The Huskies ranked 105th in college basketball at 33.3 rebounds per game. That was 1.7 fewer than the 35.0 their opponents averaged.
- The Huskies scored 85.4 points per 100 possessions (346th in college basketball), while giving up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).
