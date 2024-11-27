Cowboys vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game - Nov. 28

NFL action on Thursday includes the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (52.1%)

Cowboys vs Giants Point Spread

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Cowboys are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 37.5 has been set for Cowboys-Giants on Nov. 28, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cowboys vs Giants Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -194 favorite at home.

Cowboys vs Giants Betting Trends

Dallas is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 11 Cowboys games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

The Giants' record against the spread is 3-8-0.

New York's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 3-4.

Out of 11 Giants games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Cowboys vs Giants Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: DAL: (-194) | NYG: (+162)

DAL: (-194) | NYG: (+162) Spread: DAL: -3.5 (-110) | NYG: +3.5 (-110)

DAL: -3.5 (-110) | NYG: +3.5 (-110) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

