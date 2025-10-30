Cowboys vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football

The NFL slate on Monday includes the Dallas Cowboys facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (56.1%)

Cowboys vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Cowboys are -118 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cowboys versus Cardinals on Nov. 3 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Cowboys vs Cardinals moneyline has Dallas as a -154 favorite, while Arizona is a +130 underdog on the road.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

The Cowboys have played eight games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Arizona has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Cardinals have played seven games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

