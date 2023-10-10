Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), WR Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (204.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Sutton a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Sutton vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.23

6.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.29

46.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 36.9 fantasy points in 2023 (7.4 per game), Sutton is the 35th-ranked player at the WR position and 96th among all players.

During his last three games Sutton has been targeted 19 times, with 12 receptions for 131 yards and two TDs, leading to 21.1 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, when he tallied 11.1 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 91 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton's game against the New York Jets last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.3 fantasy points. He had one reception for 13 yards on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

