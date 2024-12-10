Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 26th-ranked pass defense (232.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Sutton's next game versus the Colts, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sutton vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.97

69.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 76th overall, as he has posted 117.8 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

During his last three games Sutton has been targeted 27 times, with 21 receptions for 277 yards and two TDs. He has posted 39.7 fantasy points (13.2 per game) during that period.

Sutton has produced 69.0 fantasy points (13.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 46 targets into 34 catches for 469 yards and three TDs.

The high point of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, when he put up 21.7 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, grabbing one pass on four targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Indianapolis this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.