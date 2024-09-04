Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will play the Seattle Seahawks -- whose passing defense was ranked 21st in the league last year (233.0 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

For more info on Sutton, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sutton vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.31

6.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.05

50.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Sutton picked up 131.2 fantasy points (8.2 per game) -- 28th at his position, 103rd in the league.

Sutton accumulated 13.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

Sutton's 13.6 fantasy points in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers -- six receptions, 76 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Sutton accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, two yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 18 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

The Seahawks gave up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Seahawks last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Seattle last season, nine players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Seahawks allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Seattle allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

On the ground, five players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Seahawks last season.

Against Seattle last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

Five players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks last year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.