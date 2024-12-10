Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Carolina Panthers and their 12th-ranked passing defense (214.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Rush, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Rush this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rush vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 229.56

229.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.95

14.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

With 69.1 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), Rush is the 36th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 168th among all players.

During his last three games, Rush has piled up 625 passing yards (61-of-99) for five passing TDs with one pick, leading to 43.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed six yards rushing on 11 carries.

Rush has generated 58.0 fantasy points (11.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,024 yards on 106-of-177 passing, with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 10 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The high point of Rush's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, as he put up 18.0 fantasy points by rushing for one yard on four attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Rush's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he put up -2.0 fantasy points. He passed for 45 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Rush? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.