Cooper Rush Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Quarterback Cooper Rush has a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (241.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Rush vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 238.83

238.83 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.45

15.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Rush Fantasy Performance

With 55.3 fantasy points in 2024 (6.9 per game), Rush is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 197th overall.

During his last three games, Rush has accumulated 796 passing yards (77-of-123) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 46.2 fantasy points (15.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed three yards rushing on 11 carries.

Rush has completed 103-of-171 throws for 956 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 55.2 total fantasy points (11.0 per game). With his legs, he's added nine rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The high point of Rush's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game where he came through with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 18.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Cooper Rush let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, when he mustered only -2.0 fantasy points -- 13-of-23 (56.5%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bengals this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

