Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last season (179.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth considering for his next matchup against the Eagles? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kupp vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.72

8.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.51

57.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 126.4 fantasy points (14 per game) in 2022, Kupp ranked 86th in the league and 22nd at his position.

In his best game last season, Kupp picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 108 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Kupp posted 18.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: seven receptions, 125 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Kupp ended up with -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, -1 yards, on five targets.

In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, Kupp collected 9.7 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: seven receptions, 80 yards, on eight targets.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Eagles last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Philadelphia allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Philadelphia allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Eagles allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Philadelphia allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Eagles allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

