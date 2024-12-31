Cooper Kupp Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Wideout Cooper Kupp is looking at a matchup versus the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league (205.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kupp worth a look for his upcoming game against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kupp vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.34

31.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Kupp Fantasy Performance

Kupp is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (126th overall), putting up 108.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games Kupp has been targeted nine times, with four receptions for 53 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 5.3 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during that period.

Kupp has amassed 162 receiving yards and one score on 12 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.2 points (4.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kupp's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the New England Patriots, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 22.6 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this year.

